Bharti Airtel inks spectrum trading agreement with Jio

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel gains on acquiring 355.45 MHz spectrum for Rs 18,699 cr
Bharti Airtel spurts after Q2 earnings; ARPU rises to Rs 162
Bharti Airtel spurts on receiving approvals for downstream investments
Bharti Airtel sells 800MHz blocks in three circles to Reliance Jio
Bharti Airtel declines for 2nd day
-
Bharti Airtel today announced an agreement with Reliance Jio lnfocomm to transfer the 'Right to Use' of Airtel's 800 MHz spectrum in Andhra Pradesh (3.75 MHz), Delhi (1.25 MHz) and Mumbai (2.50 MHz) to Jio.
"The agreement is subject to statutory approvals," the telco said in a regulatory filing issued after market hours today (6 April 2021).
Through this agreement, Airtel will receive a consideration of Rs 1037.6 crore from Jio for the proposed transfer. In addition, Jio will assume future liabilities of Rs 459 crore relating to the spectrum.
Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said: "The sale of the 800 MHz' blocks in these three circles has enabled us to unlock value from spectrum that was unutilised. This is aligned to our overall network strategy."
Bharti Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa.
On a consolidated basis, Bharti Airtel reported a net profit of Rs 853.60 crore in Q3 FY21 as against net loss of Rs 1,035.30 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter jumped 24.2% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 26,517.80 crore.
The scrip rose 0.74% to end at Rs 532.10 on the BSE today. It traded in the range of 524.75 and 537.55 during the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU