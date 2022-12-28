Bharti Airtel launches 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar

Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Currently operational at Raghunath Bazar, Gandhi Nagar, Channi Himmat, Panjthirthi, Jammu secretariat, Bahu fort, Bahu plaza, Jammu railway station, Govt medical college, Canal Road in Jammu and Lal Chowk, Dal lake, Rajbagh, Kashmir University, Karan Nagar, Channpora, Sringar secretariat, Nishant Garden, Chashma shahi, Old city in Kashmir and few other select locations. Airtel will augment its network making its services available in the Union territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladkah in due course of time.

