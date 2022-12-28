Bharti Airtel launches 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Telecom to strengthen its shareholding in Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel slips after block deals
Bharti Airtel pays Rs 8,312.4 cr for 5G spectrum to DoT
Bharti Airtel and Meta collaborate to support growth of India's digital ecosystem
Bharti Airtel acquires strategic stake in technology startup Lemnisk
-
Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.
Currently operational at Raghunath Bazar, Gandhi Nagar, Channi Himmat, Panjthirthi, Jammu secretariat, Bahu fort, Bahu plaza, Jammu railway station, Govt medical college, Canal Road in Jammu and Lal Chowk, Dal lake, Rajbagh, Kashmir University, Karan Nagar, Channpora, Sringar secretariat, Nishant Garden, Chashma shahi, Old city in Kashmir and few other select locations. Airtel will augment its network making its services available in the Union territories of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladkah in due course of time.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU