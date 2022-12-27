Hariom Pipe Industries acquires operating asset of R P Metal Sections

For cash consideration of Rs 55 cr

Hariom Pipe Industries has entered into Asset Transfer Agreement with R.P.Metal Sections on 26 December 2022 to purchase their operating Asset which manufactures Galvanized Pipe and Cold Roll coil. This unit is spread across 13.83 acres of land and located at SIPCOT Industrial growth centre, Perundurai, Tamilnadu. This purchase is for an all cash consideration of Rs. 55 crore.

