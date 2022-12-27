Board of Balmer Lawrie & Company takes note of cessation of director (finance) cum CFO

At meeting held on 27 December 2022

The Board of Balmer Lawrie & Company at its meeting held on 27 December 2022 has taken on record the upcoming cessation of directorship of Sandip Das (DIN: 08217697) with effect from 15 January, 2023 owing to completion of his tenure as Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer of Balmer Lawrie and Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)