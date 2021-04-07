Wipro appoints Chief Technology Officer

-
ALSO READ
Wipro appoints Michael Seiger as Country Head for Germany and Austria
Sensex, Nifty hit fresh intraday high; breadth strong
Wipro to acquire Australian IT services provider Ampion
Wipro gains on acquisition of Australian firm for $117 mln
Benchmarks end with small gains; pharma, metal stocks climb
-
Wipro has appointed Subha Tatavarti as Chief Technology Officer.
Tatavarti will lead Wipro's Service Transformation, Topcoder, Robotics, SVIC, Technovation Centre, Open Innovation and Applied Research teams. Tatavarti joins Wipro from Walmart, where she led product, technology development and commercialization of Enterprise Infrastructure along with Security, Data Science and Edge platforms.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU