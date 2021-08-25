CARE Ratings upgrades Dollar Industries' credit outlook

CARE Ratings has upgraded its outlook on Dollar Industries' long-term facilities to positive from stable.

CARE Ratings on Tuesday, 24 August 2021 revised its credit rating to "CARE A+ [Single A Plus; Outlook: Positive] from "CARE A+ [Single A Plus; Outlook: Stable]" for long-term facilities and reaffirmed the existing credit rating i.e., "CARE A1+ [A One Plus] for short-term facilities/ commercial paper issue.

Dollar Industries' consolidated net profit jumped 40.6% to Rs 23.11 crore on a 28.3% surge in net sales to Rs 204.58 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of Dollar Industries rose 0.27% to Rs 350.15 on BSE. The company is engaged in apparel business.

