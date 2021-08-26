Bharti Airtel to consider fund raising plan

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday informed that a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled on Sunday, 29 August 2021, to consider fund raising plan.

In an exchange filing, the telecom operator said, Meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 29 August 2021, to consider and approve various capital raising options through equity or equity linked or debt instruments or any combination there-of, as the Board may deem appropriate.

Shares of Bharti Airtel were trading 1.53% lower at Rs 603.1 on BSE.

Bharti Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa.

