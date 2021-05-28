TCS, Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors in focus

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said that the company has completed acquisition of GE's stake in TCS Saudi Arabia on May 26.

On a consolidated basis, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' net profit surged 123.62% to Rs 894.15 crore on 4.13% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 8,522.98 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

The profit was impacted by an exceptional loss worth Rs 672.80 crore related to various litigation settlements pertaining to some of its subsidiaries.

On a consolidated basis, Eicher Motors' net profit surged 72.91% to Rs 526.14 crore on 32.83% increase in total revenue to Rs 3,123.27 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

On a consolidated basis, Metropolis Healthcare's net profit surged 296.06% to Rs 61.35 crore on 39.87% increase in total revenue to Rs 293.80 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

On a consolidated basis, NOCIL's net profit surged 70.69% to Rs 37.33 crore on 50.31% increase in total revenue to Rs 324.33 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Hester Biosciences said that an MOU has been signed between Bharat Biotech International and GCVC towards contract manufacturing for the Drug Substance for COVAXIN. Hester has estimated an outlay of Rs 40 crore for this project.

Goodyear India said its standalone net profit surged 240.31% to Rs 43.22 crore on a 51.84% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 569.34 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Meanwhile, the board has declared a final dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for FY 2020-21. The board has also approved a special dividend of Rs 80 per equity share.

IRB Infrastructure Developers said consolidated net profit dropped 36.84% to Rs 97.46 crore on a 1.34% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,605.84 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Gujarat Pipavav Port said consolidated net profit rose 20.80% to Rs 65.39 crore on a 19.43% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 193.42 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

