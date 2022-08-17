JUST IN
Bharti Airtel pays Rs 8312.4 cr to DoT towards 5G spectrum

Bharti Airtel has paid Rs 8312.4 crores to the Department of Telecom (Government of India) towards dues for spectrum acquired in the recently concluded 5G auctions.

Airtel has paid 4 years of 2022 spectrum dues upfront.

The Company believes that this upfront payment coupled with the moratorium on spectrum dues and AGR related payments for four years will free up future cash flows and allow Airtel to dedicate resources to single-mindedly concentrate on the 5G roll out.

Over last one year, Airtel has also cleared Rs 24,333.7 crore of its deferred spectrum liabilities much ahead of scheduled maturities.

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 11:29 IST

