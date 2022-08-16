Durham University selects Evosys, a Mastek Company for its Oracle Cloud Migration journey

-
With this deal, Evosys, a Mastek company will be delivering Oracle ERP and SCM solutions (Cloud Financials, SCM, EPM, and Integration), to help Durham University introduce an agile system that allows better management of cost centres, general ledger & analysis codes, automatic posting rules, a better control system, improved reporting, and development of their people in analytical and digital skills. This will give the University the capabilities to streamline and digitise its user experience enhancing its overall efficiency and enabling improved budget planning and forecasting capabilities.
As part of the renowned Russell Group, the University's facilities are spread across 17 colleges and 4 faculties. Their existing system is a traditional Oracle 11i and a third-party eProcurement solution. 11i was unsupported and required extensive manual intervention for transactional processing and reporting. Thus, catering to around 20,000 students, 1830 academic staff and 2640 admin staff was a gigantic challenge.
