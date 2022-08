NTPC commissions balance 21 MW of Kawas Solar PV Project

NTPC announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, third part capacity of 21 MW out of 56 MW Kawas Solar PV Project at Kawas, Gujarat, is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 15.08.2022.

Now, full capacity of 56 MW has been commissioned.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 55089 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 69454 MW.

