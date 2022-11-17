TCS expands its partnership with Randstad

TCS to accelerate Randstad's cloud rationalization and application modernization

Tata Consultancy Services announced that it has expanded its partnership with Randstad, a world leading HR services company, to modernize the latter's application estate on the cloud, strengthen the security posture and accelerate its growth and transformation journey.

Randstad selected TCS as the strategic transformation partner in 2016 to implement its strategy of using digital technologies with a human approach, to source the right talent for the right roles. During the first phase of its digital transformation, TCS drove one of the largest public cloud migration projects then - moving over 925 IT applications from over 50 legacy data centers across the world to a public cloud.

In the current phase of Randstad's transformation journey, TCS will leverage its contextual knowledge, deep domain expertise, vast partner ecosystem and AWS capabilities to accelerate Randstad's cloud rationalization and application modernization. This will be achieved with a mix of Software as a Service and more cloud native applications leveraging Platform as a Service.

TCS will also improve the security posture of Randstad by onboarding and rolling out global security services and scaling the global DevSecOps platform. By modernizing Randstad's digital core on AWS, TCS will help unify and scale up many services, such as information security, network, service control, service management, business application management, and business application hosting. All this is expected to result in a new secure, client-centric cloud operating model that enables higher quality service delivery to local members of the Randstad Group.

