Nazara Technologies hikes stake in Absolute Sports

Acquires additional 5.71% stake for Rs 19.99 croreNazara Technologies has completed the acquisition of 12,323 equity shares of Re 1 each in Absolute Sports for a total consideration of Rs 19.99 crore on 15 November 2022.
The said acquisition has been made in line with a view to consolidate its shareholding in profitable subsidiaries. With this acquisition, the Company's equity holding in Absolute Sports has increased from 65.00% to 70.71%, on a fully diluted basis
