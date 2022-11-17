Nazara Technologies hikes stake in Absolute Sports

Acquires additional 5.71% stake for Rs 19.99 crore

Nazara Technologies has completed the acquisition of 12,323 equity shares of Re 1 each in Absolute Sports for a total consideration of Rs 19.99 crore on 15 November 2022.

The said acquisition has been made in line with a view to consolidate its shareholding in profitable subsidiaries. With this acquisition, the Company's equity holding in Absolute Sports has increased from 65.00% to 70.71%, on a fully diluted basis

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)