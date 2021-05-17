Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aarti Drugs Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Just Dial Ltd and Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 May 2021.

Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd tumbled 10.32% to Rs 242 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aarti Drugs Ltd crashed 7.75% to Rs 754.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99080 shares in the past one month.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd lost 6.43% to Rs 105.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Just Dial Ltd slipped 6.08% to Rs 732.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65226 shares in the past one month.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd dropped 5.28% to Rs 3497. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28664 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18154 shares in the past one month.

