Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Board of Bliss GVS Pharma approves allotment of 2.10 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Volumes jump at SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd counter
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
Aarti Drugs Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Just Dial Ltd and Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 May 2021.
Aarti Drugs Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Just Dial Ltd and Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 May 2021.
Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd tumbled 10.32% to Rs 242 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.
Aarti Drugs Ltd crashed 7.75% to Rs 754.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99080 shares in the past one month.
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd lost 6.43% to Rs 105.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.74 lakh shares in the past one month.
Just Dial Ltd slipped 6.08% to Rs 732.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65226 shares in the past one month.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd dropped 5.28% to Rs 3497. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28664 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18154 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU