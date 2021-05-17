Colgate rises after Q4 PAT jumps 54% YoY to Rs 314 cr

Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 2.76% to Rs 1610.40 after the FMCG company's net profit jumped by 54.1% to Rs 314.66 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 204.15 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company's revenue from operations increased 20% year on year to Rs 1275.01 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 1062.35 crore in Q4 FY20.

The company's domestic net sales for the quarter reported a strong momentum of 20.2% growth. Profit before tax grew by 62.7% to Rs 381.36 in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 234.36 crore in Q4 FY20.

The oral hygiene product maker's net profit surged by 26.8% to Rs 1035.39 crore for the year ended March 2021 (FY21) from Rs 816.47 crore posted in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Revenue from operations rose 7.2% to Rs 4,810.48 crore in FY21 over FY20.

Ram Raghavan, MD of Colgate-Palmolive said, We continue to have strong momentum across all categories. Our focused approach to executing our strategic initiatives has been instrumental in our continued abilities to sustain our growth momentum vs year ago as well as on a sequential basis. Our strong discipline on driving efficiencies continue to hold us in good stead as we make strong progress across key financial metrics on the P&L, as seen in our EBITDA and NPAT growth. We continue to amplify our innovation focus. With recent launches like Colgate Toothpaste for Diabetics, Colgate Vedshakti Spray and Oil Pulling, we continue to define oral health in our country. Other initiatives across our portfolio include the launch of Colgate Magik, the first augmented reality toothbrush that makes brushing fun."

Colgate-Palmolive (India) is a provider of oral care products, which include toothpastes, toothpowder, mouthwash, toothbrushes and dental gel under the 'Colgate' brand.

