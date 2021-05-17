Chembond Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shriram EPC Ltd, Best Agrolife Ltd, Punjab Communications Ltd and Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 May 2021.

Chembond Chemicals Ltd tumbled 10.38% to Rs 199.1 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25309 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11135 shares in the past one month.

Shriram EPC Ltd lost 9.91% to Rs 6.09. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99486 shares in the past one month.

Best Agrolife Ltd crashed 8.91% to Rs 248. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10435 shares in the past one month.

Punjab Communications Ltd corrected 7.81% to Rs 21.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2892 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2956 shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd pared 7.10% to Rs 89. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

