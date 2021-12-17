Bharti Airtel to invest further in Vahan Inc.

Bharti Airtel has agreed on 16 December 2021 for acquisition of additional up to 2.86% stake in Vahan Inc.

The acquisition will be part of the company's Startup Accelerator Program that aims to support growth of early stage tech startups and partner with them in building significant scale to achieve its vision.

The Investee Company is a startup founded by Madhav Krishna. Vahan uses Artificial Intelligence based technology to match job seekers and employers.

