Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) hits the roof after board mulls stock split

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 196.35 after the board of the company decided to consider a stock split on Monday, 27 December 2021.

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)'s net profit soared 179.2% to Rs 0.67 crore on a 28.4% increase in net sales to Rs 60.02 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) is engaged into retail and wholesale distribution business of mobile handsets, tablets, data-cards, mobile accessories, and mobile related products. The company offers smart mobile handsets of all the brands including Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Gionee, Vivo, tablets, data cards, accessories under one roof through approximately 83 retail outlets chain.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)