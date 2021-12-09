SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd and Greenply Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 December 2021.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd and Greenply Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 December 2021.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd tumbled 5.76% to Rs 958.65 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87941 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd lost 5.06% to Rs 945.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95090 shares in the past one month.

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd crashed 4.82% to Rs 1906.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6057 shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd dropped 4.39% to Rs 149.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Greenply Industries Ltd pared 4.27% to Rs 209.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64991 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)