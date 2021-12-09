NxtDigital Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Starlit Power Systems Ltd, Alankit Ltd, Jindal Photo Ltd and GRM Overseas Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 December 2021.

NxtDigital Ltd tumbled 6.39% to Rs 422 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4556 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4087 shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd lost 6.20% to Rs 17.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43137 shares in the past one month.

Alankit Ltd crashed 5.03% to Rs 15.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd pared 4.99% to Rs 292.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34613 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16619 shares in the past one month.

GRM Overseas Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 444.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 91189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

