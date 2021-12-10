Karur Vysya Bank appoints Ramshankar as new CFO

Karur Vysya Bank on Thursday announced that it appointed Ramshankar R as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel with effect from 10 February 2022.

Ramshankar was appointed as new CFO consequent to resignation of MD Ramesh Murthy.

Ramshankar R has over 24 years of varied experience in finance, accounts and banking. He joined Karur Vysya Bank in 2012 and has handled retail, branch banking, divisional office administration, corporate banking before moving to Finance and Control Department of the bank reporting to CFO.

Ramshankar is a Fellow Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). He holds DISA, Information Systems Audit - conducted by ICAI, Certificate in GST conducted by ICAI and IIBF's certificate in Resolution of Stressed Assets

Karur Vysya Bank is one of the earliest banks in the country to achieve full networking of its branches under Core Banking Solutions. The branch had a branch network of 780 and an ATM and cash recyclers network of 2236 as on 31 March 2021.

The bank's net profit rose 44.01% to Rs 165.45 crore on 1.04% decrease in total income to Rs 1561.05 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank had advanced 4% to end at Rs 50.75 on the BSE yesterday.

