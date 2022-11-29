BHEL receives CII-EXIM Bank Awards for Business Excellence

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has achieved another major milestone in its journey of Business Excellence under its 'Quality First' movement with a record number of prestigious CII-EXIM Bank Awards for Business Excellence 2022.

BHEL is the recipient of CII-Exim Bank's first-ever 'Special Jury Commendation for Adoption and Nurturance of Business Excellence'.

The company's Trichy, Haridwar, Bhopal and Hyderabad units have received the Platinum recognition and Project Engineering Management, Electronics Division - Bengaluru, Power Sector - Northern Region and Ranipet divisions have been awarded the Gold Plus recognition.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)