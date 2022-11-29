JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Lupin launches Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution in US market
Business Standard

BHEL receives CII-EXIM Bank Awards for Business Excellence

Capital Market 

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has achieved another major milestone in its journey of Business Excellence under its 'Quality First' movement with a record number of prestigious CII-EXIM Bank Awards for Business Excellence 2022.

BHEL is the recipient of CII-Exim Bank's first-ever 'Special Jury Commendation for Adoption and Nurturance of Business Excellence'.

The company's Trichy, Haridwar, Bhopal and Hyderabad units have received the Platinum recognition and Project Engineering Management, Electronics Division - Bengaluru, Power Sector - Northern Region and Ranipet divisions have been awarded the Gold Plus recognition.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 12:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU