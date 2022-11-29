Titagarh Wagons appoints Chief Business Risk Officer and Jt. CFO

-
-
The company also appointed Saurav Singhania as Joint Chief Financial Officer (Jt. CFO) of the Company w.e.f. 28 November 2022 designated as Joint CFO and Group Financial Controller.
