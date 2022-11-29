Titagarh Wagons appoints Chief Business Risk Officer and Jt. CFO

JUST IN
Titagarh Wagons has assigned additional role of Chief Business and Risk Officer to Anil Kumar Agarwal, Director (Finance) & CFO with effect from 28 November 2022.

The company also appointed Saurav Singhania as Joint Chief Financial Officer (Jt. CFO) of the Company w.e.f. 28 November 2022 designated as Joint CFO and Group Financial Controller.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 11:38 IST

