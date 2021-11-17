BHEL signs cooperation agreement with Zorya Mashprokt , Ukraine

Bharat Heavy Electricals announced that a cooperation agreement was signed between the company and Zorya Mashprokt , Ukraine on 16 November 2021.

The cooperation agreement aims to cooperate for establishing the local manufacture of the Marine GTs and RGs for requirement of the Indian Navy.

In addition to above, the cooperation agreement also aims to cooperate for supporting Indian Navy in Maintenance & Repair of Marine GTs and RGs of ZM make in their fleet.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)