BHEL signs cooperation agreement with Zorya Mashprokt , Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
India And Australia Resume Negotiations On Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement
BHEL Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 1,035 cr
CRISIL downgrades long term rating of BHEL
BHEL bags order for nuclear steam generators from NPCIL worth Rs 1,045 crore
BHEL plays key role in implementing UHVDC transmission link
-
Bharat Heavy Electricals announced that a cooperation agreement was signed between the company and Zorya Mashprokt , Ukraine on 16 November 2021.
The cooperation agreement aims to cooperate for establishing the local manufacture of the Marine GTs and RGs for requirement of the Indian Navy.
In addition to above, the cooperation agreement also aims to cooperate for supporting Indian Navy in Maintenance & Repair of Marine GTs and RGs of ZM make in their fleet.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU