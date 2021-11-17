Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services launches its leasing and subscription business 'Quiklyz'

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services today announced the official launch of its leasing and subscription business 'Quiklyz'.

This venture is a new-age digital platform for vehicle leasing and subscription, that aims to provide great convenience, flexibility and choice to customers across cities. Mahindra Finance sees this as a great opportunity to create value for its stakeholders with a profitable business model and build a strong balance sheet out of emerging opportunities in this adjacent business vertical.

