Bhel, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Max Ventures, IFCI in focus

Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (Bhel): Bhel has received a order for setting up the 2x660 MW Talcher Thermal Power Project Stage-III on EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) basis from NTPC.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Torrent Pharmaceuticals has entered into definitive agreements to acquire 100% of Curatio Healthcare (I) Private Limited (Curatio) for Rs 2,000 crore. The consideration includes Rs. 115 crores (on the date of signing) of cash and cash equivalents in the acquired business indicating an Enterprise Value of Rs. 1,885 crores.

Max Ventures & Industries: Max Estates, the real estate arm of Max Ventures & Industries announced that it has onboarded New York Life Insurance Company (New York Life), US based mutual life insurance company as an equity co-investor in a structure that already houses 2.66 acres of land on which Max Square is being developed.

IFCI: IFCI's board has approved preferential issue of equity share capital for the FY 2022-23 aggregating upto Rs 100 crore to the promoters i.e., Government of India. The Centre, which is the promoter, holds 64.86% stake in IFCI.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India: A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 30 September 2022 to consider and approve proposal for issuance of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company

GOCL Corporation: The sale of 12.25 acres of land has been concluded for a sale consideration of Rs 125.11 crore and the company has received consideration for the same.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)