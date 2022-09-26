SBI, Britannia Industries, Harsha Engineers in focus

SBI: The state-run lender on Friday (23 September 2022) announced the allotment of non-convertible, unsecured Basel III compliant Tier 2 bonds Series I of Rs 4,000 crore on private placement basis.

Britannia Industries: Britannia Industries on Friday said that its board has elevated Varun Berry as executive vice‐chairman and managing director with immediate effect and also appointed Rajneet Singh Kohli as executive director and chief executive officer.

Harsha Engineers International: Shares of Harsha Engineers International will list on the bourses today, 26 September 2022. The issue price is Rs 330 per share.

Blue Star: Blue Star incorporated Blue Star North America Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company in the State of Delaware, USA on 22 September 2022.

Jindal Stainless (JSL): The board of Jindal Stainless approved issuing upto 990 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, NCDs having face value of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 99 crore, through private placement basis.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The company announced that it has fixed Wednesday, 5 October 2022 as the record date for the proposed bonus issue of shares. On 16 August 2022, the company's board recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one bonus equity share against two existing equity shares.

CreditAccess Grameen: CreditAccess Grameen said that CRISIL Ratings has revised the rating outlook on the bank facilities and debt instruments of the company to 'positive' from 'stable' while reaffirming the rating on the same at 'CRISIL A+'.

Anupam Rasayan India: Anupam Rasayan India said that the Gujarat Pollution Control Board has directed the company to pay an interim environmental damage compensation of Rs 1 crore.

Sundram Fasteners: Sundram Fasteners said that CRISIL Ratings has reaffirmed its rating on the short-term debt and the commercial paper of the company at "CRISIL A1+.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)