Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 196.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.71% to Rs 507.23 crore

Net profit of Bikaji Foods International rose 196.24% to Rs 33.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.71% to Rs 507.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 438.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales507.23438.36 16 OPM %10.435.54 -PBDT53.8825.57 111 PBT41.6215.78 164 NP33.0611.16 196

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 07:35 IST

