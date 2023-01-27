Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 7.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.85% to Rs 42.63 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software rose 7.53% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.85% to Rs 42.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.42.6335.5717.8721.969.909.047.927.085.575.18

