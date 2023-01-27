JUST IN
Quest Softech India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Cybertech Systems & Software consolidated net profit rises 7.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.85% to Rs 42.63 crore

Net profit of Cybertech Systems & Software rose 7.53% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.85% to Rs 42.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales42.6335.57 20 OPM %17.8721.96 -PBDT9.909.04 10 PBT7.927.08 12 NP5.575.18 8

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 07:35 IST

