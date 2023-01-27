MPS consolidated net profit rises 34.47% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 17.87% to Rs 132.14 crore

Net profit of MPS rose 34.47% to Rs 29.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 132.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 112.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales132.14112.11 18 OPM %31.2128.96 -PBDT44.4134.98 27 PBT39.3729.76 32 NP29.5721.99 34

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 07:35 IST

