MPS consolidated net profit rises 34.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.87% to Rs 132.14 crore

Net profit of MPS rose 34.47% to Rs 29.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 132.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 112.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

