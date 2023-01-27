MPS consolidated net profit rises 34.47% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
MPS consolidated net profit rises 23.96% in the September 2022 quarter
19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended amid opposition protests
MPS consolidated net profit declines 3.60% in the June 2022 quarter
Board of Hinduja Global Solutions allots 1.06 cr lakh equity shares under scheme of arrangement
Macrotech Developers announces closure of QIP issue
-
Sales rise 17.87% to Rs 132.14 croreNet profit of MPS rose 34.47% to Rs 29.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.87% to Rs 132.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 112.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales132.14112.11 18 OPM %31.2128.96 -PBDT44.4134.98 27 PBT39.3729.76 32 NP29.5721.99 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU