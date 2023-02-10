Bilcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.78 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 245.86 crore

Net Loss of Bilcare reported to Rs 18.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 13.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 245.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 207.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.245.86207.754.896.47-3.89-2.11-13.53-11.68-18.78-13.90

