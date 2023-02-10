Prismx Global Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit rises 693.18% in the September 2022 quarter
RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Richirich Inventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Indian Infotech and Software standalone net profit declines 9.35% in the September 2022 quarter
Indian Infotech and Software standalone net profit rises 7.83% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 216.96% to Rs 7.10 croreNet loss of Prismx Global Ventures reported to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 216.96% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.102.24 217 OPM %-54.0812.05 -PBDT-3.040.30 PL PBT-3.050.30 PL NP-3.050.30 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU