Sonam Clock standalone net profit rises 290.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.59% to Rs 22.05 croreNet profit of Sonam Clock rose 290.91% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 22.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.0522.18 -1 OPM %12.934.87 -PBDT2.280.54 322 PBT1.730.13 1231 NP1.290.33 291
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
