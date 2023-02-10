Sonam Clock standalone net profit rises 290.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.59% to Rs 22.05 crore

Net profit of Sonam Clock rose 290.91% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 22.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.22.0522.1812.934.872.280.541.730.131.290.33

