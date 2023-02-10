Sonam Clock standalone net profit rises 290.91% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Empower India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 0.59% to Rs 22.05 crore

Net profit of Sonam Clock rose 290.91% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 22.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.0522.18 -1 OPM %12.934.87 -PBDT2.280.54 322 PBT1.730.13 1231 NP1.290.33 291

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:41 IST

