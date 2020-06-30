Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 172.06% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 25.16% to Rs 36.62 crore

Net profit of Bimetal Bearings rose 172.06% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.16% to Rs 36.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.54% to Rs 1.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.75% to Rs 149.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 206.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales36.6248.93 -25 149.13206.41 -28 OPM %6.836.89 -07.96 - PBDT5.454.27 28 6.5121.51 -70 PBT3.972.95 35 0.8416.45 -95 NP3.701.36 172 1.0811.42 -91

