Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 172.06% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bimetal Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.77 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Shivalik Bimetal Controls standalone net profit declines 37.01% in the December 2019 quarter
Board of NRB Bearings allots 1.50 cr cumulative redeemable non-convertible preference shares
NEI Aims Investment of INR 100 Crores; Launches Needle Bearing at Auto Expo 2020
Menon Bearings standalone net profit declines 44.66% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 25.16% to Rs 36.62 croreNet profit of Bimetal Bearings rose 172.06% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.16% to Rs 36.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 90.54% to Rs 1.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.75% to Rs 149.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 206.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales36.6248.93 -25 149.13206.41 -28 OPM %6.836.89 -07.96 - PBDT5.454.27 28 6.5121.51 -70 PBT3.972.95 35 0.8416.45 -95 NP3.701.36 172 1.0811.42 -91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU