TRC Financial Services standalone net profit declines 47.06% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.63% to Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of TRC Financial Services declined 47.06% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.63% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.270.57 -53 1.050.63 67 OPM %33.3329.82 -17.14-12.70 - PBDT0.090.17 -47 0.18-0.08 LP PBT0.090.17 -47 0.18-0.08 LP NP0.090.17 -47 0.18-0.08 LP
