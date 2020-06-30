Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Bhagyashree Leasing & Finance remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 0.170.13 31 OPM %75.0075.00 -47.0661.54 - PBDT0.030.03 0 0.080.08 0 PBT0.030.03 0 0.080.08 0 NP0.020.02 0 0.050.03 67
