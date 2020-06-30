ISL Consulting standalone net profit declines 78.92% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ISL: Mumbai City part ways with head coach Costa
Auto firms face delayed launches, labour shortage, productivity losses: NRI Consulting
Cognizant acquires Code Zero Consulting
Likhami Consulting reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter
Premier League and ISL sign new agreement for development of football in India
-
Sales decline 72.38% to Rs 4.56 croreNet profit of ISL Consulting declined 78.92% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 72.38% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.52% to Rs 28.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.5616.51 -72 28.4248.60 -42 OPM %27.8529.62 --0.180.74 - PBDT0.944.46 -79 -0.38-0.17 -124 PBT0.944.46 -79 -0.39-0.18 -117 NP0.944.46 -79 -0.39-0.16 -144
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU