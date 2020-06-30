JUST IN
ISL Consulting standalone net profit declines 78.92% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 72.38% to Rs 4.56 crore

Net profit of ISL Consulting declined 78.92% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 72.38% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.52% to Rs 28.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.5616.51 -72 28.4248.60 -42 OPM %27.8529.62 --0.180.74 - PBDT0.944.46 -79 -0.38-0.17 -124 PBT0.944.46 -79 -0.39-0.18 -117 NP0.944.46 -79 -0.39-0.16 -144

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 08:17 IST

