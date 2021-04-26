Biocon Biologics, Viatris get CHMP nod for Abevmy

Abevmy, a biosimilar of Bevacizumab, is approved for the treatment inmetastatic colorectal carcinoma, metastatic breast cancer, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, glioblastoma, ovarian, cervical and renal cancer as part of a specific regimen.

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, announced that Abevmy, co-developed with Viatris Inc., has received marketing authorization approval from the European Commission following the positive recommendation by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency.

The centralized marketing authorization granted by the EC is valid in all EU Member States as well as in the European Economic Area (EEA) countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Biocon Biologics spokesperson said: "The European Commission's approval of our biosimilar Bevacizumab will enable us to offer this biologic therapy to cancer patients in the EU along with our partner Viatris. The addition of biosimilar Bevacizumab will strengthen our portfolio of biosimilars for cancer in the EU, which include biosimilar Trastuzumab and biosimilar Pegfilgrastim.This approval is an outcome of a great team effort and years of hard work and underlines our commitment to expand affordable access to life-saving biosimilars and make an enduring impact on global health.

Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small molecule APIs in India and several key global markets as well as generic formulations in the US and Europe.

