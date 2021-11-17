Biocon introduces Semglee & Insulin Glargine injections in the U.S. market

The subsidiary of Biocon, Biocon Biologics, announced the U.S. launch of interchangeable biosimilars Semglee (insulin glargine- yfgn) injection and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection.

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, and Viatris Inc. has announced the U.S. launch of interchangeable biosimilars Semglee (insulin glargine- yfgn) injection, a branded product and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, an unbranded product, to help control high blood sugar in adult and pediatric patients with Type I diabetes and adults with Type II diabetes. The biosimilar products are available in vial and prefilled pen presentations and are interchangeable for the reference brand, Lantus (insulin glargine), allowing for substitution at the pharmacy counter.

Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn), co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Viatris, are now available in the U.S. market. The currently marketed non-interchangeable Semglee (insulin glargine) is anticipated to be phased out by the end of the 2021 calendar year.

Biocon's consolidated net profit fell 18.3% to Rs 159.70 crore on a 5.2% increase in net sales to Rs 1,840.40 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Shares of Biocon rose 0.14% to Rs 369.90 on BSE. Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company committed to enhance affordable access to complex therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)