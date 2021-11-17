Tourism Finance board to mull fund raising

-
ALSO READ
Tourism Finance Corp rises as board to mull fund raising on 3 Sept
Infosys, Biocon, Home First Finance in spotlight
UNWTO Secretary-General inaugurates IIHM Global Centre for Tourism and Hospitality Research on World Tourism Day
Government Has Come Out With Draft National Strategy And Roadmap For Sustainable Tourism
Dr Suborno Bose, Founder - IIHM speaks on how the pandemic has transformed hospitality education and how IIHM is catering to the change
-
Tourism Finance Corporation of India in an exchange filing on Tuesday announced that the company's board will meet on 22 November to consider the issuance of NCDs to be issued on private placement basis.A meeting of the Resource Committee of the Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 22 November 2021, to consider the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to be issued on private placement basis, the company said in an exchange filing.
Tourism Finance Corporation of India, a premier tourism financing institution. It is a dominant player in the hospitality segment and is engaged in project financing, corporate loans, working capital demand loan, structured financing, etc.
The company reported a 1.3% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 21.65 crore on a 1.4% rise in total income to Rs 65.72 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of Tourism Finance Corporation were trading 1.27% higher at Rs 67.60 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU