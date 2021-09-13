Biocon Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 352.55, down 0.06% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.01% in last one year as compared to a 51.8% rally in NIFTY and a 27.73% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 352.55, down 0.06% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 17365.85. The Sensex is at 58240.54, down 0.11%.Biocon Ltd has lost around 3.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14329.85, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 353.55, down 0.1% on the day. Biocon Ltd tumbled 18.01% in last one year as compared to a 51.8% rally in NIFTY and a 27.73% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 188.66 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

