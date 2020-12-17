Biocon Ltd soars 1.09%

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 465, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.14% in last one year as compared to a 12.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 56.7% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 465, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 13732.45. The Sensex is at 46844.21, up 0.38%. Biocon Ltd has risen around 9.93% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12547.5, up 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 162.01 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

