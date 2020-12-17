Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 1.72%, gains for five straight sessions

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 5235, up 1.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.08% in last one year as compared to a 12.36% gain in NIFTY and a 2% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

The PE of the stock is 75.12 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

