Tata Power Company Ltd extends gains

Tata Power Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 76.35, up 0.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 13731.7. The Sensex is at 46852.93, up 0.4%. Tata Power Company Ltd has added around 25.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17383.15, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 158.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 437.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

