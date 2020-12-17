Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd up for fifth session

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 2468.4, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.95% in last one year as compared to a 12.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 2% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2468.4, up 1.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 13731.7. The Sensex is at 46852.93, up 0.4%. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has risen around 4.38% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

