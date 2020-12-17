Divis Laboratories Ltd gains for third straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3823.55, up 2.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 108.04% in last one year as compared to a 12.36% jump in NIFTY and a 56.7% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12547.5, up 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 56.16 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

