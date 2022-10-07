H.G. Infra Engineering update on NHAI road project in Telangana

H. G. Infra Engineering announced that H. G.

Khammam Devarapalle Pkg-2, a wholly owned subsidiary company of H. G. Infra Engineering ((HGINFRA') has received the letter from National Highways Authority of India dated 06 October 2022 regarding declaration of appointed date for the project mentioned below:

Construction of 4 lane Access Controlled New Greenfield Highway Section of NH365BG (KhammamDevarapalle) of length 29.513 km from Somavaram village to Chintagudem village (Design Chainage. Km 33+604 to km 63+117) under Inter Corridor Route under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity mode in the state of Telangana (Package-II). Company bid project cost - Rs 637.11 crore Appointed date - 13 September 2022

Completion period - 730 days

