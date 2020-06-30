Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 50.61% to Rs 3.72 crore

Net profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 650.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 50.61% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 152.08% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.36% to Rs 29.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3.722.4729.6923.1314.2511.346.164.450.540.281.880.970.410.141.470.600.150.021.210.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)