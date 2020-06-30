Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 47.06% in the March 2020 quarter
Ishan Dyes & chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Diamines & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 140.99% in the March 2020 quarter
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 119.80% in the March 2020 quarter
Kothari Sugars & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 19.24% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 50.61% to Rs 3.72 croreNet profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 650.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 50.61% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 152.08% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.36% to Rs 29.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.722.47 51 29.6923.13 28 OPM %14.2511.34 -6.164.45 - PBDT0.540.28 93 1.880.97 94 PBT0.410.14 193 1.470.60 145 NP0.150.02 650 1.210.48 152
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU