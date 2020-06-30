Standard Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of Standard Capital Markets reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019.

