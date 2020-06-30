J L Morison (India) standalone net profit declines 76.32% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.33% to Rs 23.87 crore

Net profit of J L Morison (India) declined 76.32% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 23.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.78% to Rs 4.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 93.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

23.8722.8893.0386.80-1.973.152.847.900.422.566.6311.920.072.225.3310.600.180.764.167.27

