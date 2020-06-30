J L Morison (India) standalone net profit declines 76.32% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
J L Morison (India) standalone net profit declines 55.00% in the December 2019 quarter
D-Link India consolidated net profit declines 5.38% in the December 2019 quarter
India Radiators reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Abirami Financial Services (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
B J Duplex Boards standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 4.33% to Rs 23.87 croreNet profit of J L Morison (India) declined 76.32% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 23.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 42.78% to Rs 4.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 93.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.8722.88 4 93.0386.80 7 OPM %-1.973.15 -2.847.90 - PBDT0.422.56 -84 6.6311.92 -44 PBT0.072.22 -97 5.3310.60 -50 NP0.180.76 -76 4.167.27 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU